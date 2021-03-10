Wendy Detweiler: History lesson

It has been hard all these months getting through the COVID-19 crisis. We do have a vaccine now, and a lot of us have had our shots. However, some folks are still concerned about the vaccine.

I understand that. I went through that same uncertainty. I found the following obituary and thought it might help some folks as we are not alone, and history can teach us.

This is from Placer Argus newspaper in 1882, which covered Auburn and Placer County:

“Mrs. Conway (or Conley) a Nevada City resident was ill from smallpox when she gave birth to a child it was stillborn, she suffered a few more days after then died, she had eight children ages 11 and down. Four of them also suffered the smallpox.”

I am guessing that Mrs. Conley would not have hesitated to get her children and herself a vaccine if there had been one at the time.

Wendy Detweiler

Grass Valley