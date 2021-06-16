 Weldon Travis: Two we will miss | TheUnion.com
Weldon Travis: Two we will miss

Weldon Travis

This month were two important celebrations of life, for Nancy Garcia and Wade Freedle.

Nancy and Eddie Garcia established (with a lot of perseverance and hard work) a very successful furniture and accessory import business. They were recently recognized as Family of the Year at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Earlier they were stalwarts of the Tea Party Patriots and the State of Jefferson movement.

Wade Freedle served with the Marine Corps (“Once a Marine, always a Marine”); was a state champion in table tennis; a skilled chess player; employed with Beckman Instruments and Campbell Soup. A licensed contractor, he built their Sunset-designed two-story home, which contains 92 roof angles. His wife, Fran, is a former Nevada County Board of Supervisors member (where she earned the nickname of “Squeaky”).

Family and friends of both honorees came from far and wide — many of whom are mutually connected. The catered outdoor celebrations were held at their respective majestic homes. Irene and I are privileged to have been included.

Weldon Travis

Rough and Ready

