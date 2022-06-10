Weldon Travis: Old Glory, not rainbows
A whole month flying a rainbow flag to celebrate gay pride? I’m all for diversity, but California’s percentage of LGBTQ+ is a mere 5.3%.
Why not fly Old Glory upside down to empathize the sorry, sad state of California from which lifelong resident families are fleeing to more conservative states?
Try renting a truck and car dolly. You’ll see that the cost is astronomical. On a reverse rental, the cost is comparatively fractional.
Weldon Travis
Rough and Ready
Tiberius Froloff: Why do they get to decide?
“Thars gold in them thar Bristol, Alaska, hills!“ It’s not a secret, developers are trying to open up one of the biggest gold mines in the United States just up north.