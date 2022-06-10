Weldon Travis: Old Glory, not rainbows

A whole month flying a rainbow flag to celebrate gay pride? I’m all for diversity, but California’s percentage of LGBTQ+ is a mere 5.3%.

Why not fly Old Glory upside down to empathize the sorry, sad state of California from which lifelong resident families are fleeing to more conservative states?

Try renting a truck and car dolly. You’ll see that the cost is astronomical. On a reverse rental, the cost is comparatively fractional.

Weldon Travis

Rough and Ready