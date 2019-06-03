Weldon Travis: Kudos to the DMV

Last week, I faced with some trepidation three separate challenges at our local, brand new DMV office, one of which was to obtain a “Real I.D.” to enable me to use airline transportation down the line.

Arriving 20 minutes before it opened, I was pleasantly surprised when a knowledgeable clerk came out with a handcart of forms, pre-screening each of the 19 early arrivals. “Take this number and follow the red (or black carpet).” The door was opened at 8 a.m. sharp by a jovial greeter. “Mission accomplished” an hour and 15 minutes later.

Kudos to the crew of eight who assisted me pleasantly and efficiently!

Weldon Travis

Rough and Ready