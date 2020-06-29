Weldon Travis: Community should thank Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum
Nevada City, Nevada County and California should thank Reinette Senum for questioning the authority of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unilateral decision to purchase nearly $1 billion of Chinese-produced face masks and mandating their wearing in public.
He is not a monarch. The multi-generational corruption in California politics is well-known, documented and includes members of his extended family.
Our way of life under our sacred Constitution has been under siege since well before President Woodrow Wilson’s administration. We are being attacked not only by Antifa and other opportunists but also by George Soros, Bill Gates and the whole New World Order movement.
Do we want to live under the auspices of the United Nations? I think not. Reinette has every right, nay, a duty to awaken us.
Weldon Travis
Rough and Ready
