Wayne Jarosh: Mine detrimental to groundwater

Over the next 80 years Rise Gold wants to pump out billions of gallons of groundwater and send it downstream directly to the ocean. I dn’t believe this will only affect wells near the mine site. Water seeks its own level and this includes groundwater, so it’s possible the groundwater level could drop for miles around.

Until recently in our state’s history, virtually all groundwater reached the Central Valley, creating a huge aquifer that reached almost to the surface, even creating wetlands. Today, farmers in the valley are drilling more than 2,000 feet before reaching water. The valley floor has actually dropped several feet in elevation due to the lack of groundwater.

Do you think the valley farmers are going to be happy to see us pumping out groundwater and sending it elsewhere? I don’t think so. There never has been and never will be a mine that doesn’t create a huge environmental hazard.

I imagine that the shareholders of Rise Gold live in many different parts of the country, and maybe some who live in other countries. They might not care about mining hazards away from their back yard.

Wayne Jarosh





Nevada City