Ward Thompson: Expecting transparency

Thanks to Editorial Board member Jo An Rebane for publicizing, in “Hits & Misses,” that there have been COVID-19 patients within the city limits of Grass Valley, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, which has “discharged its last COVID-19 cases.”

Now that this specific COVID-19 locality has been identified, let’s hope that our county health officials finally embrace such transparency and let us know, as their colleagues elsewhere in California have, what other communities within the county have had cases.

Actually, they could also take the lead in letting citizens know whether there has been any confirmed surface transmission, as national and state authorities have indicated that most or all virus cases have resulted from direct human contact. Wearing masks makes sense in view of those cases, but if there has been no documented surface transmission, the hand-washing may be less important.

We rely on our medical experts for transparency with data, if they in turn expect support for their policies.

Ward Thompson

Penn Valley