Wanda Magnuson: Starbucks and ‘catastrophe pay’

Starbucks’ response to the COVID-19 outbreak? The company web site states Starbucks “took unprecedented steps to care for its partners (employees) …” They offer “Catastrophe pay: the company will pay partners from March 21 through April 19, even if they choose to stay home.” That is phenomenal.

But I take issue with “Starbucks Service Pay: Partners who continue to come to work will be eligible for an additional $3 per hour.”

When an employer dangles a $3 per hour raise and extended work hours in front of a young employee, I don’t consider that employer to be exercising social responsibility. Starbucks states “it is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners …,” yet employees risk contracting the virus since they cannot work while keeping social distancing standards, do not wear masks, and have no control over how each employee safeguards themselves out side of work. These are young people. I do not think it is ethical for an employer to prey upon them by offering financial gain while potentially exposing them to health risks.

How about this, from now until April 19 employees of Starbucks stay home while getting paid, and customers make other arrangements for the next 26 days?

Support Local Journalism Donate



Wanda Magnuson

Nevada City