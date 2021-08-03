Walter O’Dwyer: A green solution
Surprisingly enough, in these COVID times of controversies — such as wearing a mask or not wearing a mask — and lengthy passages on the mine (noise, air and well pollution), I read a recent article in The Union that makes sense: Why not have Waste Management provide green waste containers free of charge to all customers? This would give them a convenient way to clear their properties to be more fire safe.
So, Grass Valley, can it be done? We have a Fire Safe Council, a city council, and people like you and me who would consider this a positive, active approach to protect our county.
Walter O’Dwyer
Grass Valley
