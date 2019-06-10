Walt Vortmann: Double standards?

Reading Joseph Keeble’s (Other Voices, May 29) description of federal law’s definition of obstruction of justice, I noted he claims a person is guilty if they alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal a record, document, or other object … to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding …

It made me wonder why similar charges have not been pursed against Hillary Clinton, who destroyed thousands of documents and an illegal server during her time in office.

Double standards being used to sharply divide our government and country?

Walt Vortmann

Grass Valley