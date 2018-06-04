Walt O’Dwyer: Safety first, even on four wheels

I had to bring this to your attention: on the front page of the April 30 edition of The Union is an individual riding a 4-wheel vehicle during the "Survive the Drive" event at Sierra College, a "safety first event."

The rider did not have a helmet on! "Seeing is believing!" Aren't we supposed to promote safety by example? Does our child say "Well, he doesn't wear a helmet, why should I?"

Practice what we preach, it should be show and tell, not the opposite where it is OK not to wear a helmet at a safety sponsored event. Someone needs to use an eye for the safety in pictured events, especially for our children's sake!

Walt O'Dwyer

Grass Valley