Walt O’Dwyer: Safety first, even on four wheels
June 4, 2018
I had to bring this to your attention: on the front page of the April 30 edition of The Union is an individual riding a 4-wheel vehicle during the "Survive the Drive" event at Sierra College, a "safety first event."
The rider did not have a helmet on! "Seeing is believing!" Aren't we supposed to promote safety by example? Does our child say "Well, he doesn't wear a helmet, why should I?"
Practice what we preach, it should be show and tell, not the opposite where it is OK not to wear a helmet at a safety sponsored event. Someone needs to use an eye for the safety in pictured events, especially for our children's sake!
Walt O'Dwyer
Grass Valley
