Walt O’Dwyer: Amazing grace
February 28, 2019
Regarding Denes McIntosh's Other Voices column, "Tears of gratitude for the sublime," his spirit was felt by me!
This was the most all inclusive sharing I have had felt in many years. This is the "amazing grace" we should all carry in our hearts and souls.
Make the world a better place. Thank you, Denes.
Walt O'Dwyer
Grass Valley
