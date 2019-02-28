 Walt O’Dwyer: Amazing grace | TheUnion.com

Walt O’Dwyer: Amazing grace

Regarding Denes McIntosh's Other Voices column, "Tears of gratitude for the sublime," his spirit was felt by me!

This was the most all inclusive sharing I have had felt in many years. This is the "amazing grace" we should all carry in our hearts and souls.

Make the world a better place. Thank you, Denes.

Walt O'Dwyer

Grass Valley

