Viv Tipton: Sierra Presbyterian’s yard sale a boost to area nonprofits

Did you go to Sierra Presbyterian's 38th Annual Community Yard Sale?

If not, you are one of the few! I think every community member participated either as a recipient, a donor, a shopper, or a member of the large volunteer team spearheaded and inspired by Paul Legge.

As one of 10 nonprofits chosen to be a beneficiary for the Yard Sale, Hospice of the Foothills was pleased to be offered an information table during the event. This allowed us to share information about our care with hundreds of community members. I was lucky enough to pull the first shift Friday morning and be present as the flood gates opened. Shoppers were warmly welcomed by hardworking volunteers who showered them with kindness and grace. It was a sight to behold.

We are particularly appreciative of the efforts the Sierra Presbyterian team made to encourage community members to connect with each nonprofit who will benefit from this event.

Our heart-felt thanks go out to Paul, Pastor Mike Griffin, Clarissa Schnitzius and the entire crew for their support and community leadership.

Viv Tipton, Hospice of the Foothills

