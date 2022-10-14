Virginia Whitehead: Support Measure V

As the President of a FireWise Community, I urge voters to support Measure V. A large percentage of funds raised by Measure V will be dedicated to the creation and maintenance of large scale shaded fuel breaks. Learn about fuel

breaks in a Union article from June 2, 2022 by Laura Peterson, “A Fighting Chance: Shaded Fuel Break helps in fight against wildfire in Grass Valley”. I urge residents of Nevada County to drive up Red Dog Rd. or walk the Cascade Trail to see all the work being done to remove excessive vegetation. It is easy to see how fires are slowed by reducing fuels. Eventually 8-9 very large fuel breaks , situated strategically, will serve to protect our communities by slowing fire and giving firefighters the time and ability to address the fire.

The passage of Measure V will encourage FireWise Communities. To see an exceptional effort, drive through the FireWise Communities of Lake Wildwood. Grazed evacuation routes and enforced FireWise landscaping reduce the risk of a catastrophic wildfire to this community. I know my community has invested time and money to improve our safety, and still more work awaits us. Measure V will offer our communities a host of advantages. Support Measure V!

Virginia Whitehead

Washington Hill Neighborhood Fire Coalition