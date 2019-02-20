Virginia Whitehead: Promising piece of climate change legislation

With recent news of weather extremes effecting people around the globe, it is easy to fall into a state of hopelessness.

If you are a person who is anxious to see a solution, or interested in being part of a solution to fossil fuel pollution, then I urge you to get behind a recently introduced bipartisan bill known as The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

The Citizens Climate Lobby website will teach you about HR 7173 and will assist you in becoming an advocate for this promising piece of legislation.

We have a local chapter right here in Nevada County.

Virginia Whitehead

Grass Valley