Virginia Ware Quinan: Stop the mine

My son and I recently purchase a home in Grass Valley. Since I plan on spending my remaining days in the home, I am extremely concerned how the reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine will affect my environment.

The mine is about a mile upriver of my new house and will be putting its water from dewatering the mine into Wolf Creek, which runs through my backyard. It could exacerbate my flooding risk in high water events. They could be drilling under my house for gold and using tons of TNT every day. I understand they will also be trucking mine tailings to a site close by and building an artificial fill depository. This is really unacceptable. Will the EIR include any studies for air and water qualities? Environmental impact? If so, what will the results be?

What is the history and reputation of the company proposing the reopening of the mine?

This is too lovely an area to be destroyed by a money hungry corporation. We still see evidence of the damage caused by earlier mining activity. Please stop this.

Virginia Ware Quinan

Penn Valley