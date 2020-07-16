Vince Alcantar: Set up a central model for virus control

Pick up the phone and call China, South Korea or the World Health Organization to help set up a central model for the virus control, especially for our elders in nursing homes, who are rather helpless.

We could use some help. Check the stats. Pick up the phone. Having worked with Adult Protective Services for years we know there is a state mandate against elder abuse, including neglect. I am not saying this is by intent, but if we neglect to try to protect our elders in nursing homes who are helpless we may be accused of such. I understand that China has had no nursing home deaths.

Please let us pick up the phone. Let us use their model against COVID-19

Vince Alcantar

Nevada City