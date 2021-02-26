Vince Alcantar: A shared culture
At times I get caught up in the argument of it all, one side or the other. And then it strikes me that what I am forgetting is that we created the culture of both sides of the argument.
We may not have a common ethnicity as so many countries have, but we do have a common culture that we created and share.
If we look at the shared culture rather than what side or another of it that we take, we can share responsibility for the fact that we created it!
Vince Alcantar
Nevada City
