Vida Santos: More local COVID-19 information, please
As a community newspaper, it would be a great service to this community if you would post the COVID-19 testing sites available to the general public. The “test at home” kits are frequently not accepted and the PCR tests take several days to report (if you can get one).
Instead of telling us how many deaths from this virus, information about how to avoid it, test for it, treat it and survive it with more positive success stories would be a real value.
And if you must cite deaths, how about comparisons to a normal flu and pneumonia period of the same time frame? There is so much misinformation and so much information lacking in the media that the public is not trusting sources which should be credible. How about showing people what a credible local newspaper can do?
Vida Santos
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Mike Hauser: Holiday cheer for veterans and their families
Our community helped the American Legion Post 130 host the families and children of Beale Air Force Base at a pre-Cornish Christmas Party last Friday. Thanks to Chef Abas (for making the food), Santa, Shoo…