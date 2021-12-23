Vida Santos: More local COVID-19 information, please

As a community newspaper, it would be a great service to this community if you would post the COVID-19 testing sites available to the general public. The “test at home” kits are frequently not accepted and the PCR tests take several days to report (if you can get one).

Instead of telling us how many deaths from this virus, information about how to avoid it, test for it, treat it and survive it with more positive success stories would be a real value.

And if you must cite deaths, how about comparisons to a normal flu and pneumonia period of the same time frame? There is so much misinformation and so much information lacking in the media that the public is not trusting sources which should be credible. How about showing people what a credible local newspaper can do?

Vida Santos

Grass Valley