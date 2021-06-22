Vicki Reinheimer: Going above and beyond
Kudos to Youngs Carpet One for a superior carpet installation on the hottest day of the year so far. Jason and Benjamin worked from morning through the noon hour without a pause and were courteous, pleasant, and very hard working. We are delighted with the results.
Vicki Reinheimer
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Arlene and Ken Siprelle: New Moon will be sorely missed
I hope everyone knows how much The New Moon restaurant has done for our community.