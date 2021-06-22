 Vicki Reinheimer: Going above and beyond | TheUnion.com
Vicki Reinheimer: Going above and beyond

Vicki Reinheimer

Kudos to Youngs Carpet One for a superior carpet installation on the hottest day of the year so far. Jason and Benjamin worked from morning through the noon hour without a pause and were courteous, pleasant, and very hard working. We are delighted with the results.

Vicki Reinheimer

Penn Valley

