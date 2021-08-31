Vicki Martina: Thank you for stopping fires
God Bless the firefighters and all other entities involved in containing the River and Bennett fires! You take your lives in your hands every time you go out there to these fires and there’s really no way to repay you for all you do to protect us all. Thank you!
Vicki Martina
Grass Valley
