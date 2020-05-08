Vicki Fortini: Sincere gratitude

This is a shout out to a wonderful doctor and staff at Bouchier-Pritchett Family Medicine. I’ve been seeing Dr. Bouchier for close to a decade now, and my husband and brother-in-law joined more recently. We could not be happier with the excellent, kind, and compassionate care we get from everyone here.

When I call, the front desk staff actually answers the phone(!), and sound like they truly want to help, making every effort to get you a response — sometimes immediately.

They listen honestly, and then gauge if you need to be seen right away, or if it’s something that might wait (though never for long).

In particular, Dr. Bouchier and his nurse, Nicky, are just incredibly caring. I always feel heard and understood — such a rare quality it seems these days. I consider myself lucky to have found these good people and this professional office — they have my sincere gratitude.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vicki Fortini

Grass Valley