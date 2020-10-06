Vesta Kosin: Making properties fire safe
Huge kudos to the Nevada County Fire Safe Council, Field Operations Manager Chris Wackerly and his crew. We were very fortunate to qualify for their grant to assist the elderly in making our properties fire safe. They did a tremendous job removing trees and undergrowth making a defensible space around our home. Chris and his crew were all very professional, courteous, kind and respectful. The job they performed was above and beyond all expectations. We cannot thank them enough and because of them we feel much safer on our property.
Vesta Kosin
Grass Valley
