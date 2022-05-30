Veronica Ross: Newsom mixed up on life
I would like to add to Margaret Munson’s list of “obscene examples of moral hypocrisy” and I don’t have to go to Texas to do it. Right here in California we have Gov. Gavin Newsom, who believes in the rights of women to kill babies but not in the rights of prison authorities to kill murderers on death row.
And there are laws on the books making this legal. The people of this state voted on this law. Newsom is supposed to represent the will of the people, not just the ones who he agrees with.
As far as Randall Guyton’s letter the same day regarding the hypocrisy of Fox News when it comes to not concentrating on COVID-19, sir, I think you need to be more pragmatic about this virus. It is here to stay in one form or another.
Yes, it’s news, but what more do people need to know? Life has moved on for most of us.
Veronica Ross
Nevada City
