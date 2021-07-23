Veronica Ross: I welcome differing opinions

I grew up in California and am now 61. I have read daily newspapers since my teens. Every year people seem to become more intolerant of differing opinions. There is enough room in our world, and in The Union’s pages, for opinions from all readers.

I was saddened to read the letter from Ms. Gillespie that asked you remove Terry McLaughlin’s columns. Why in this country where censorship is not tolerated are there people who still suggest it?

I don’t like a lot of the opinions I read, but I take them in stride and move on to the next letter or column. There are papers, magazines and news shows that cater to each party if you only want to subjected to one view. The Union is for all of Nevada County residents, not just some of them.

Veronica Ross

Nevada City