Veronica Hofheinz: Swallow nests illegally removed

“All Swallow and their Nests are fully protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.”

I’m so disgusted and sad at what a local company just did. On April 15, swallow nests (approximately 50) were illegally removed in Grass Valley. I was told by the guys putting up nail strips after the nests were knocked down that they were instructed to put the strips up.

The nests can be removed after breeding season. Breeding season is from March to September. It is so very sad to see these swallow birds frantically flying to where their nests were, only to find them gone, and now they are unable to even land because of the nail strips.

People who do this need to be held accountable for their recklessness and for not doing due diligence with regards to this protected migratory bird!

Veronica Hofheinz

Nevada City