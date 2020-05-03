Vee Proietti: Help Nevada County businesses and organizations
I’m responding to Rod Allen’s April 25 letter to the editor. First, I’d like to welcome him to this wonderful community. I can tell he will fit right in with his spirit of generosity. Nevada County is unbelievably supportive of our local charities and there are many great ones to donate to.
However, in this odd time where we will possibly receive a “free” check from the federal government, my husband and I will spread it around to local businesses/organizations we want to be here in the future. We got this idea from my brother, Tom. It’s so uncomplicated and logical, which pretty much describes him. Too bad that common sense doesn’t extend to his political views. We’ve already made a few donations locally to businesses that we know are in need, such as The Union.
Our businesses are a backbone to this community and possibly the main supporters of charities. If they thrive, so do our nonprofits.
I can’t wait to patronize our favorite shops and restaurants in person again. My hope is that we won’t lose a single one to this virus. Please, Rod, consider this as something to do with your federal money.
Vee Proietti
Penn Valley
