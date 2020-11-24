Valarie Bush: Grateful for InConcert Sierra
InConcert Sierra’s Third Sunday Concert Series is a musical highlight for John and me. We appreciate the top-class artists they bring to Nevada County. John and I both sing with the Sierra Master Chorale and have built many warm friendships with others who love classical music. And now as we “shelter in place,” we are enjoying past concerts virtually on our television at home every third Sunday. We especially enjoy the post-concert Zoom parties where we can visit with our friends (but miss the wonderful cookies!). Thank you, InConcert Sierra, for your gift to our community.
Valarie Bush
Grass Valley
