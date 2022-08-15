Troy Walker: Vote no on sales tax
The County of Nevada is proposing a half cent sales tax for the November ballot. That will raise our sales tax to an amount higher than San Francisco, Sacramento or Placer counties. And those counties provide more services, parks and recreation, health centers, hospitals, senior centers, child care facilities and many others that Nevada County does not. The sales tax is earmarked for the General Fund and can be used to give bonuses to county executives, contracts to former county elected officials, and increase benefits for county employees. It is not required, under the law, that a single $1 go to fire suppression.
The tax will be paid, primarily by residents in the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City and the town of Truckee. Yet the money will be spent on county ventures and not in the cities where residents will be paying for it. Vote no to the sales tax money grab by Nevada County. Nevada County has over $30 million in General Fund reserves and other accounts. They will just use the money to increase their General Fund reserves and reserve accounts.
Troy Walker
Grass Valley
Bob Larive: FBI lack of honor
Most patriotic and law-abiding Americans historically have thought of the FBI as the premier federal law enforcement agency in our country, if not the world. Unfortunately, the FBI now appears to be nothing but the…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.