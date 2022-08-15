Troy Walker: Vote no on sales tax

The County of Nevada is proposing a half cent sales tax for the November ballot. That will raise our sales tax to an amount higher than San Francisco, Sacramento or Placer counties. And those counties provide more services, parks and recreation, health centers, hospitals, senior centers, child care facilities and many others that Nevada County does not. The sales tax is earmarked for the General Fund and can be used to give bonuses to county executives, contracts to former county elected officials, and increase benefits for county employees. It is not required, under the law, that a single $1 go to fire suppression.

The tax will be paid, primarily by residents in the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City and the town of Truckee. Yet the money will be spent on county ventures and not in the cities where residents will be paying for it. Vote no to the sales tax money grab by Nevada County. Nevada County has over $30 million in General Fund reserves and other accounts. They will just use the money to increase their General Fund reserves and reserve accounts.

Troy Walker

Grass Valley