Troy Rampy: This too shall pass

“What the people want is very simple — they want an America as good as its promise.” So spoke the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, in the 1970s.

It was true then, it’s true now, it has always been true. But I believe we are further from that now than perhaps at any other time in our history, including the Civil War.

For the fourth time in two years, I’ve taken a stress break … from reading about what is happening with the GOP and the person presently occupying the White House. It’s just too damn crazy!

The daily lies, greed, confusion, collusion, and ineptitude feels beyond disheartening. We are now so far off course from living our “promise” that many of us are growing numb to what seems like daily insults to our democracy and any semblance of a decent way of life, or a promising and safe future.

I just ordered “The Abolitionists” from Netflix to remind myself that others have gone through what seemed like impossible barriers to what was right and good and inevitable. A reminder that, this too shall pass.

I need to remember to keep telling the truth and doing what’s right … and voting!

Troy Rampy

Auburn