Trent Whitington: Orange stompers

A mask? No, pandemic bling.

What’s next? Writing. Writing a hip hop stomp.

While stressing a get-down self-isolating thing,

I’m scheming a bob hop booty romp.

Covid are livid,

Because I’m still livin’.

Spinning a distancing fling,

Orange day-glo feet slipping and sliding

While flashing my pandemic bling.

Give it a year,

Covid will be cowering in fear

Experiencing my orange virus stompers.

The covid are flattened, flattened, flattened

As my dancing feet are stepping oh so many whoppers.

Covid, ready for this?

No, you’re not ready for this dis.

Because here comes the ultimate pandemic bling.

Oh what a thing.

Adulation, an improved situation,

I get a vaccination.

Covid are you livid?

No? No, you’re dead.

Trent Whitington

Grass Valley