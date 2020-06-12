Trent Whitington: Orange stompers
A mask? No, pandemic bling.
What’s next? Writing. Writing a hip hop stomp.
While stressing a get-down self-isolating thing,
I’m scheming a bob hop booty romp.
Support Local Journalism
Covid are livid,
Because I’m still livin’.
Spinning a distancing fling,
Orange day-glo feet slipping and sliding
While flashing my pandemic bling.
Give it a year,
Covid will be cowering in fear
Experiencing my orange virus stompers.
The covid are flattened, flattened, flattened
As my dancing feet are stepping oh so many whoppers.
Covid, ready for this?
No, you’re not ready for this dis.
Because here comes the ultimate pandemic bling.
Oh what a thing.
Adulation, an improved situation,
I get a vaccination.
Covid are you livid?
No? No, you’re dead.
Trent Whitington
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User