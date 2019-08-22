Trena Bristol: Hazardous intersection in Grass Valley

Has Grass Valley’s city leadership considered putting a highly visible traffic signal on Highway 174 at Race Street?

Just below Race street is a sharp curve. No one entering 174 from the lower streets can see who is coming. I am a new resident in the neighborhood and there are times I thought it was safe to go only to have a car appear around the corner, sometimes going quite fast.

Police have told me there are a lot of accidents in the area. I am not surprised.

Trena Bristol

Grass Valley