Tracy Zenor: Kudos to SPD Markets and eScrip shoppers

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services is truly thankful for your continued support through the eScrip program, which contributed $470 this past year to Sierra Nevada Children’s Services.

For shoppers who enroll with eScrip and choose to support the program, up to 3% of their purchases will directly benefit local children. Thank you SPD Markets and shoppers for your generosity and giving back to this wonderful community.

This has made a big impact on children and families and have made it possible to expand resources for the community. Families have greatly benefited from using The Learning Center (TLC), Play Space, Lending Library and connecting with others during playgroups and family social events. Thank you for making this possible.

Sierra Nevada Children Services is a nonprofit resource and referral agency that provides an array of services to families, childcare providers and the community in Nevada and Sierra counties.

For more information, visit http://www.sncs.org.

Tracy Zenor

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services marketing coordinator