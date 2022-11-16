Tracy: A tip of the hat to The Union

I love newspapers.

It started early, when I was named after my father and, incidentally, a famed comic strip detective.

In junior high school, I peddled the afternoon Reno Evening Gazette on the streets, making three cents per copy.

In Reno High one of my favorite classes was journalism, and was stunned when my teacher – Rex Daniels – called to say he’d been following my career over the years and was moving from here to spend time with family in Nevada.

I worked in display advertising at the now-defunct Palo Alto Times and later became a district manager in its circulation department.

Returning to finish my journalism degree at the University of Nevada, I worked part time for the now-defunct United Press International.

Upon graduation I spent 30 years writing feature stories and carrying a camera for the (now severely downsized) Sacramento Bee.

Here I submitted numerous short feature stories and served on the Editorial Advisory Board for the Union. And still offer insights when the spirit moves me.

It was my good fortune to have been a newspaperman during the prime of the industry. Every newspaper of size had its own printing press and mechanical departments. Classified advertising sections were fountains of income. Papers owned their own fleet of delivery trucks.

Not anymore.

Large newspapers had two or three editions each day, including “EXTRA” editions for late-breaking news.

OK, what’s the point of all this history?

The newspaper you’re holding pays testimony to those who continue to pursue “The five W’s and the H” (Who, What, When, Where, Why and How) on minimal incomes. It’s a tough business, and we’re damned lucky to have a publication of this quality.

Every day I appreciate the skills and dedication of so many who do their best to keep “newspapering” alive. I’d list some of my favorite contributors, but fear leaving someone out.

Thank you all. And please keep it up!!

Dick Tracy

Grass Valley