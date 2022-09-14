Tor Lokvig: Simply ludicrous

I just read Greg Marshall’s opinion piece in Friday’s Union in which he suggests that Democrats are paving a path to fascism. Really? He chides Biden for calling Trump supporters a threat to democracy. He claims the Democrats have a goal of total control when the actions of Trump and his loyal supporters have shown that it is them who desire total control by the use of force.

Indeed, Trump would have accompanied the mob to the Capitol if he hadn’t been restrained by his body guards. Who knows what would have happened if he had succeeded in his attempt to overthrow the government? The comparison to the 1930s German brown shirts and the Democratic Party is simply ludicrous. We have a constitution that guarantees all citizens certain rights. Free speech being one.

No fascist or communist country allows free speech. Just take a look at Putin’s Russia, where your opinion can get you a one-way ticket to the morgue. Recently, half a dozen prominent Russian citizens were reported to have committed suicide. That, Mr. Marshall, is what fascism looks like.

Tor Lokvig

Grass Valley