Tony Mociun: Measure V will help firefighters despite semantics

I have been surprised to see ‘No’ on Measure V signs around our brush and vegetation choked County. I was equally surprised to read Firefighters Local 3800 recent letter to the Editor and printed in YubaNet.com. In their comment on Measure V, they object to the term ‘Fire Tax’ because they seem to feel that taking measures to mitigate fire is not really fighting fires.

The fire triangle needs three things for a fire: heat, oxygen and fuel. When firefighters come, they remove the heat with water and can remove the element of oxygen with foam. What the firefighters can’t do much about when they get to a fire is manage the vegetation, the fuel.

Instead of objecting to the semantics of the argument, perhaps looking at the benefits to the firefighters is a better approach. In my mind, one of the major impacts the $12,000,000 per year could have is making it safer for our firefighters. As all of us know, we live in a heavily forested county that is choked with trees and brush. Firefighters are heroes who will put themselves in harm’s way to save homes and citizens. Don’t they deserve for us to do everything we can to make it safer for them?

Tony Mociun

Nevada City