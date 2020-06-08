Tony Mociun: Employees and face masks

I have been self-isolating since March 10. I’m a retired ship captain so the isolating almost comes naturally. But now it seems that until a vaccine is created for COVID-19, I will have to be careful when I go out.

To that end, I gloved and masked up to venture out into our community to see if I felt safe. My first stop was a store in Nevada City. I was surprised that the counter staff did not have masks on and asked why.

“No danger here. Only 39 cases, no one in the hospital.”

I said that I was looking for places to shop where they take the pandemic seriously. “But we do,” said the maskless clerk.

I found the same situation at two stores in Grass Valley. No masks, no worries, so it seems.

Having once lived in Southeast Asia and spending many years sailing into Asian ports, the idea of wearing a mask is to protect others, not yourself, is what I am used to. If businesses in our area want my business then they need to wear face protection. It’s about us, your customers.

Fortunately I did find two establishments where they really do care about their customers and the employees wear masks. A to Z Supply and Natural Selection. My heartfelt thanks to the management at these two places.

Where else can we shop? It would be a great service if The Union kept a list of stores where the employees are wearing face coverings. That is where I will shop.

Tony Mociun

Nevada City