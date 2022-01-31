Tom Woods: The wild world of politics

There are sheep and wolves in this life, especially in politics. In the wild world, carnivorous animals tend to eat whatever they want or can catch.

In the political world there are “CONivorous” creatures too. As with flesh eating carnivores, CONivorous political creatures lie, cheat, and bully at every opportunity, as with some prominent national political hacks. In pursuit of victory/food (not serving the nation/people) they vote against their own constituents’ best interests, like voting against bills they proposed themselves.

Because hating the other political side makes them tell constituents not to wear life masks and vaccines they in practical terms are lessening votes for their side in the next election.

Very much like big predators, with CONivors, the adult males take the lion’s share and all others get scraps off the table. But CONivors never have enough, and every relationship is an opportunity to skim off as much as possible, like creating a fake university. How can you hide a fake university and expect the suckers not to raise hell about being ripped off?

Ever heard of too big of a grab — like alligators choking boas to death because the boa tried to eat an alligator just as big as the boa? The political CONivors of these times seem to not be able to recognize their ongoing CONs and what the result will be.





Tom Woods

Rough and Ready