Tom Woods: The lost drug war

There is a common idea that drug addicts are proven liars. The lost drug war causes others to lie too.

After 50 years of a lost drug war, drugs are cheaper, more powerful and more available — so who is lying?

From the top of the lost drug war, warriors including the police, courts, judges lawyers, jailers are all liars putting on a show while all know it has never worked while those that get caught are warehoused, brutalized and ground down, and for what? When will some adults that have wisdom, unbiased information and energy to admit it is a lost cause and end the lost drug war?

Three Presidential Blue Ribbon panels suggested legalization.

Tom Woods

Rough and Ready