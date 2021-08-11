Tom Woods: PG&E’s vast shortcomings

For the third time in one week the power is out in Rough and Ready. I contacted the linemen, and they shared that the circuits are set on “sensitive” to anything touching wires.

They also shared that PG&E management is still being tightfisted with tree trimming. P&GE announced last week that they would start burying cables, ignoring the fact that if they trimmed trees like Puget Power in Western Washington does with way more trees, burying cables would be not needed.

I get a call saying my power is back on … just one more lie — no power. Until PG&E management goes to jail for causing the deaths of citizens in San Bruno, Paradise — and this year with more dead citizens — this disregard for citizens’ lives will continue unabated.

I worked on the Hunter’s Point Power Plant when PG&E blew it up due to sloppy maintenance and the Moss Landing Power Plant was another “don’t fix it until it breaks.”

Tom Woods

Rough and Ready