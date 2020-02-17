Tom Woods: Give me a break

Again I find letters to the editor full of accusations and faulty information. Just presenting feelings dressed up like facts doesn’t serve this country.

Jo Ann Rebane complains about Nancy Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech, ignoring Republican insults during Obama’s State of the Union address calling out loud, “You lie!” Republicans even complained about Obama wearing a tan suit. Given Trump’s daily lying on Fox News and NewsX, and they claim that they are a good source conservative news and in the same breath say they are unbiased?

Jeff Kotowski lays out Trump’s criminal, sexual predations, theft of veterans’ charities and business failures, and then in the same breath, portrays what he has done to protect us from the criminal immigrants, scientists, liberals, humanists etc.

Eighty years ago there was a guy who was doing all kinds of good things for the nation that the citizens liked. They said yeah, he hates Jews, gypsies, the weak-minded and millions of others, but the economy is great and we don’t look weak to the world. A criminal like Hitler sure did a lot of good for the whole world, as long as you ignore over 60 million people died for doing good for the Germany. He goes on to declare that anyone who isn’t Christian is a traitor to this Christian nation. But wait … people left Europe and England to get away from religious intolerance. Thomas Jefferson redid the Bible to focus on the moral authority of Jesus and ignoring the miracles and other unprovable ideas like the holy ghost.

Trump the liar, sexual predator, bankruptcy expert and expert on tariff agreements is going to team up with Jesus to save the world … give me a break.

Tom Woods

Nevada City