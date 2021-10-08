Tom Woods: Driving in Nevada County

It seems to me few drivers know what “right of way” is. Basically when you are driving straight you have the right of way and those that are coming onto the road and at intersections have to wait for you to drive.

At intersections the first car to the intersection has right of way and if two show up at the same time the car on the right goes first. There are insurance scammers who wave other cars through, ignoring the right of way, and then crash into the car without the right of way. Not taking your right of way confuses drivers and is not being nice. Stopping traffic to let a on coming car make a left in front of you may seem to be nice until you look in the mirror and the five cars you stopped to be nice are not happy being held up.

The largest traffic issue here is schools having a functioning bus system, but it seems like hundreds of cars are delivering and picking up students, clogging streets everywhere. From what I see there are lines of upscale cars with AC blasting coagulating at schools for a half hour in the morning and 45 minutes to an hour in the afternoon.

What about those who work who can’t drop what they are doing in cars that don’t have AC and the money to run a car waiting for their kid? Just because your kid doesn’t like riding the bus isn’t an excuse to clog up the streets in the morning and afternoon. Kids need to be acclimatized to doing stuff they don’t like doing as a matter of living life and riding the bus won’t cause PTSD. Why schools and local government let these parents do this amazes me.

Tom Woods





Rough and Ready