Tom Swisher: Reckless statements from candidate for District Attorney

I am a longtime subscriber to The Union and a retired criminal investigator from the Nevada County District Attorney's Office.

The Union recently published two articles regarding Mr. Jennings' announcement to run for the position of district attorney. In those articles he makes references to corruption in the office of the District Attorney. In my humble opinion I consider them to be completely untrue.

I have known Cliff Newell for several years. I have watched him rise from a young attorney to the position that he now holds as district attorney. I consider him to be honorable and honest to the core. In every investigation I was involved with, as always, he required it to be complete, thorough, and unbiased. He has never been one to rush to judgment and has always done what he believed to be in the best interest of the citizens of Nevada County.

I think Mr. Jennings should check the facts before making such reckless statements.

Tom Swisher

Grass Valley