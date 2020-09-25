Tom Swisher: Clean it up

There is a small piece of property located directly across from the main entrance to the county fairgrounds on McCourtney Road that is a fire hazard and a disgrace to the community.

During the summer and early fall it is used as overflow parking for events at the fairgrounds. During Halloween they sell pumpkins, and at Christmas time they sell trees.

The rest of the year it is overgrown and looks like an abandoned homeless camp. The grass is high enough to hide a small sports car, which in itself is a fire hazard to surrounding properties.

Everyone is saying, “shop local” and be a “good neighbor.” Maybe the owners of the property should follow the “good neighbor” policy and clean up their mess.

Tom Swisher

Grass Valley