Tom Rose: Music in the Mountains, a joyful experience

I have been a member (principal clarinet) of Music in the Mountains Summer Festival Orchestra since its first year, 1982. I helped Paul Perry put the orchestra together.

There are too many great moments, memories to list a favorite. I think what I enjoy most about Music in the Mountains is being in Grass Valley and spending time with so many colleagues and good friends every summer and occasionally other times.

It is a wonderful experience, joyful experience.

Tom Rose

Oakland