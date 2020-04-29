Tom Rose: Music in the Mountains, a joyful experience
I have been a member (principal clarinet) of Music in the Mountains Summer Festival Orchestra since its first year, 1982. I helped Paul Perry put the orchestra together.
There are too many great moments, memories to list a favorite. I think what I enjoy most about Music in the Mountains is being in Grass Valley and spending time with so many colleagues and good friends every summer and occasionally other times.
It is a wonderful experience, joyful experience.
Tom Rose
Oakland
