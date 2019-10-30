Tom Rodgers: Time for a different power company

I vote to let Liberty Power Co. take over PG&E service area. Liberty is the company that supplies power to areas east of Grass Valley.

They serve Truckee, Tahoe (California side) and surrounding areas. They do not have any Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The weather can be far worse up in the mountains than here in the foothills. They have tall trees just like we do but do not need to cut power because of wind.

They obviously are a better built system than PG&E.

It’s past time for a change for the better. This is 2019 and we are having to act like we are in the 1940s, running on crippled equipment.

Tom Rodgers

Grass Valley