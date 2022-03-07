Tom Rodgers: Three steps for a pet license? Really?

In case you didn’t know, it takes Nevada County three agencies to issue a pet license. They outsourced the process to a company in Texas named Pet Data, which then processes that information to a company in San Francisco to print the actual steel tag. Really?

Are the county employees that busy that they can’t handle a few minutes to keep the whole process local? I had problems at first that were related to an incomplete rabies certificate.

That was easy to fix, but then it still took a total of three months to get a tag for my dog. Drop the two companies and keep it in-county. I had to call four times to find out where my tag was.

Tom Rodgers

Grass Valley