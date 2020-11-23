Tom Newmark: What’s up at Empire Mine?

Whatever has become of our wonderful Empire Mine State Historic Park? Neither the stamp mill nor the Cornish pump are operational, the monthly newsletter has been discontinued, our treasury has been plundered, the head frame, rather than having been repaired, was instead torn down. Is this any way to preserve our history?

During the last 35-plus years the volunteer construction crew has contributed significantly to the park and the visitor experience by re-creating several historic buildings, which can still be admired there today, and by getting some of the mining machinery back in operation. Our group brings to the park a variety of skills that the park maintenance staff simply does not have. We can’t blame all of this on COVID-19 since these problems came up well before.

When are things going to get better out there?

Tom Newmark

Nevada City