Tom Marshall: Vote Fava for school board

School board trustees play an influential role in the lives of our children, yet it can be difficult to determine the quality of the individuals running for these important local positions. I urge you to take the effort to learn more about the character and experience of those running for offices in our community.

I have gotten to know Peggy Fava and learned that she is an exceptional person. In our many conversations, I’ve found her to be very practical and level-headed. She researches the issues and provides sound, thoughtful and pragmatic assessments.

Peggy has vast experience with youth, as she tirelessly works to counsel and help children with troubled backgrounds to help them find their way forward through the not-for-profit organization that she founded called Bridge Network. The success she has with these children and teens is a testimony to her compassion, character, and commitment. I will vote for Peggy Fava because I know she will make an excellent School Board Trustee for the Pleasant Ridge Union School District.

Tom Marshall

Nevada County