Tom Laurent: Betancourt is our best choice

Elizabeth Betancourt, as a Democrat, has an open mind, that is not confined by political ideology. This open mindedness allows her the flexibility to best serve the needs of our district and its diverse population equally.

Betancourt has years of experience advocating rural values that have benefited our communities.

Elizabeth has a BS degree in environmental biology and management and a MS degree in Watershed Science (votersedge.com). Sixty-nine percent of her campaign funding is from individuals (votersedge.com). She is not beholding to corporations.

Megan Dahle on the other hand is a conservative. Her conservative ideology limits her ability to be flexible in evaluating the needs of our district and how best to meet those needs. Megan has limited work experience outside of being a small business owner and president of a local school board for one term. She has not listed any education beyond high school (votersedge.com). Twenty-six percent of her campaign funding is from individuals (votersedge.com). She will be controlled by her corporate donors.

In conclusion, Elizabeth Betancourt is the best qualified candidate who will work hard for the best interests of all of the people in our assembly district. Vote for Elizabeth Betancourt for Assembly District 1.

Tom Laurent

Yreka